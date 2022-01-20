 Skip to content

Terrain of Magical Expertise update for 20 January 2022

Terrain Of Magical Expertise - Patch 220120 is now live!

Build 8047148

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings hackers!

The newest patch is out now. We've been working hard on gathering your feedback and improving the overall experience. This patch fixes various bugs and issues reported by the community, and improves the integration of ASUS Aura lighting effects.

Thank you for playing and stay in touch! ❤️ Leave us a Review or come have a chat on the Steam forum.

You can also come hang out with us on the the 1C Discord channel.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1543430/Terrain_of_Magical_Expertise/

