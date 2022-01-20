 Skip to content

SimCasino update for 20 January 2022

January 20th 2022 Bug Fixes

Build 8047145

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UI

  • Cleaned up the main menu screen.
  • No longer select random map in new profile screen.
  • Update community translations.

Bugs

  • Fix no revenue coming in from computer rooms.
  • Industrial park, main square, and rocky street have proper maximum gambling stats.
  • Fix an issue where table games are always "waiting for players" even though they are there.
  • Fix theatre sitting positions for guests.
  • Add error check if truck delivery time is below zero and has been for a little while. The cause of this issue is pending further investigation.
  • Fix error caused when loading the gambling report screen when you haven't built any slot machines.

