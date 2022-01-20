January 20th 2022 Bug Fixes

UI
- Cleaned up the main menu screen.
- No longer select random map in new profile screen.
- Update community translations.
Bugs
- Fix no revenue coming in from computer rooms.
- Industrial park, main square, and rocky street have proper maximum gambling stats.
- Fix an issue where table games are always "waiting for players" even though they are there.
- Fix theatre sitting positions for guests.
- Add error check if truck delivery time is below zero and has been for a little while. The cause of this issue is pending further investigation.
- Fix error caused when loading the gambling report screen when you haven't built any slot machines.
Changed files in this update