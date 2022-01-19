Patch 1.2.0 Notes - Bug fixes, audio and UI improvements.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Today, at 1pm CET, we will be releasing patch 1.2.0. For this update, dedicated servers will be taken offline for approximately 1 hour.

While this patch mostly contains bug fixes, we want to let you know that we have been reading all the feedback regarding AI, and we’re looking to include some behavior improvements in a future update.

Progress is being made to resolve the issues preventing us from releasing the modding tool and we hope that we will be able to share a date for when this will be available soon.

As always, we’re thankful for your bug reports, feedback, and for playing Thunder Tier One!

Multiplayer

Improved performance on dedicated servers to reduce stuttering.

Singleplayer

Fixed an issue where AI could become stuck inside the tunnels on Cold Stone.

Improved the default loadout for Shrimp.

Fixed an issue where AI squadmates would not heal other AI squadmates unless extremely damaged.

Audio

Fixed end of match lines for Domination and AAS matches.

Fixed missing voice over lines for Cold Stone.

Tweaked enemy AI audio level.

Fixed an issue with missing VO in Black Knuckle.

improved UI sounds for gaining XP and levelling up.

Fixed an issue where the voice over was referring to incorrect exfil points

UI

Fixed an issue with multiplayer match UI.

Minor fixes to the logo as it appears on the diorama and in the campaign window.

Fixed an issue where windows could appear over the credits.

Fixed an issue where player avatars were not appearing correct after server disconnection.

Improved UI layout spacing at certain resolutions and scales.

Unassigned F11 and F12 keys to avoid possible conflicts with windows assignments.

Added scrolling to the experience rewards on mission end.

Graphics

Removed highlighting from character viewed underwater with night vision.

Fixed headlights on enemy technical in Silver Dew.

Fixed clipping issues that occurred with the BHI Vest.

Missions/Maps

Fixed an issue where the player could become stuck inside the WMD location on Black Knuckle.

Fixed an issue on Silver Dew domination and AAS where players could become stuck in a truck.

Fixed an issue with Golden Angel where if Nichols died on the boat when the host is KIA the boat would not evac.

Tutorials