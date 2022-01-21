Version 1.1.53 released as stable

Changes
- When using /swap-players undo queues are now also swapped.
- Improve performance of querying if an entity is registered for deconstruction from O(N) to O(1).
- Adjusted default music volume.
Bugfixes
- Fixed that if biters took damage from a forest fire, they would path toward the player who started it, no matter the distance. more
- Fixed that replacing a tile between a colliding hidden tile (with check_collision_with_entities set to true) and an entity would not yield an item.
- Fixed that LuaGameScript::ban_player would incorrectly use reason as a player name when given player was never in game. more
- Fixed that the saving progress bar and other popups were placed behind the transparent pause overlay. more
- Fixed a scenario could be created with temporary-state trains which were not properly deleted. more
- Fixed a crash when using --map-settings while loading a multiplayer map. more
- Fixed that trying to manually mine a resource that needs a mining fluid would sometimes produce sound of mining. more
- Fixed script rendered arcs could be considered invisible when they were visible. more
- Fixed that LuaEntity::belt_neighbours would return LuaEntity based on EntityGhost's inner entity, not the EntityGhost itself. more
- Fixed fish preventing tiles building with check_collision_with_entities enabled.
- Fixed that trains would not account for the train stop snap distance when already at the train stop with the back of a train. more
- Fixed the intro music volume being set incorrectly.
- Fixed that --start-server-load-latest when given an empty saves folder wouldn't work correctly. more
- Fixed missing efficiency tooltip and incorrect fuel consumption tooltip value in generator equipment with burner energy source.
- Fixed ghost electric poles connecting to ghost electric poles of other forces. Neutral force is exempt from this change. more
- Fixed that biters would sometimes prefer running away over choosing another target. more
- Fixed trains pathfinder would crash when a train is in a loop next to segment end and was requested to go to rail target in the middle of a loop. more
- Fixed multi-level technologies showing the same saved progress in technology GUI. more
- Fixed an icon of recipe notification on item group would show even if there are no recipes visible in a given context. more
- Fixed a crash when defining too many icon variations. more
- Fixed changing station name with rich text tags could crash when moving cursor by words. more
- Fixed LuaBurner::inventory did not work correctly for some burner-energy-source entities. more
- Fixed a crash caused by undoing an entity deconstruction which another player already cancelled. more
Modding
- Added EntityPrototype::protected_from_tile_building, true by default. If set to false - entity won't block tile mining/building (with
TilePrototype::check_collision_with_entitiesenabled).
- Added LandMinePrototype::trigger_collision_mask.
- Added EntityWithOwnerPrototype.
- Added EntityWithOwnerPrototype::is_military_target and allow_run_time_change_of_is_military_target.
- SimpleEntityWithForce now inherits from SimpleEntityWithOwner.
- SpiderEnginePrototype::military_target is no longer used. If anything is provided it will make related SpiderVehiclePrototype to become a military target instead.
Scripting
- Added LuaEntityPrototype::trigger_collision_mask read.
- Added LuaEntity::is_military_target read. This deprecates LuaEntity::is_entity_with_force.
- Added LuaEntityPrototype::is_entity_with_owner, is_military_target and allow_run_time_change_of_is_military_target read.
- Added LuaEntity::get_spider_legs().
- Added LuaEntity::neighbours read for cliffs.
Changed files in this update