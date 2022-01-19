Version 0.8.6 update

Hello blacksmiths,

this patch fixes some issues that I've encountered and players reported. I've managed to smoth out camera borders a bit, which will not make it look janky that much.

I'll be working on rotation update for the camera later as it requires more testing, mainly due to the fact, that the camera will only be working up to some angle. I don't want 360 degree camera, since this game wasn't built that way and would bring more trouble than gain.

Keep it coming and thanks for your patience!

Changes:

Skip night will now be auto-enabled and the first night will also be automatically skipped to avoid waiting time between other features

But report:

'Hoe' agricultural item will now be displayed in Inventory - Overview with correct naming and icon

Camera movement and horizontal boundaries were redefined and smoothed out

marketplace selling values will not contain double decimal points for all materials

fame will be properly updated in the top menu UI

added a reverse check to remove abundant wooden shield recipe in case player got 2

finishing Prologue:Good will now properly grant Pole Flags for build menu

quest 'The Bet' decline option has been removed, as the quest is part of gameplay feature and shouldn't have option to do that

bear pelt will no longer cause Smelters or some random things to disappear in some cases

arena enter button will be visible in case user missed the sign-up and few weeks passed since it's scheduled date

Firing Overseer while Auto Production is ON will now turn it OFF

loading tip will not be shown when user press 'Exit to Main Menu' button

fixed a potential lock-up situations if pause hotkeys were used during loading screens or camera transition situations

Regards,

VM Machal <3