1.31 Update

1.31 is beefier than the 1.3 milestone, with a lot of improvements.

A few players provided more detailed feedback, from bugs that still needed to be fixed to major and minor annoyances. Gotta fix 'em all!

Once again a heartfelt thank you to these players for helping me polish the game.

To improve mid game challenge I've also incorporated some balance tweaks.

Spoiler alert.

Changelog

Improvements

Stock from traders is no longer unlimited, market prices respond to global availability, stock refreshed gradually with every shipment.

Rover diagram changed, reflects damage when you break down on the world map screen.

Secret achievement now triggers directly instead of when you finish the game. It's also a little easier to get.

Tabs of the inventory panel that do not require the inventory buttons no longer show them.

Daxia's Rover upgrade now described in rover tab.

Nitrogen for 'For the Republic' quest can be tracked in Outpost stock window.

Chinese message after satellite crashed changes depending on what you did at their base, if you visit them very early in the game.

Easier to sit down at the driver's seat when the rover crashes.

Stranded Rover now has a proper location sprite.

Added Herschel Condcuctors research profile for the minor free upgrade you get when you build the first supercomputer.

Made Herschel Thermoelectric more expensive.

Main Menu on the title screen less jittery and consistent with the rest of the new UI. Improved legibility of a few screens.

Logistical map now only changes to rotation icon when you right click, like it does in the rover world map. Rotation clickable area increased.

Sunny disposition now lets you have 150% morale instead of a reduced decrease, anything over 100 is called 'sunny'.

Quantum Dot Thermoelectrics nerfed.

Yat-sen plutonium stock lowered.

Tuxing Liu Hangar ladder is now an interactable where you can spy on Daxia. It tells you to use the elevator instead.

Improved lighting and shadows in the main base hub.

Player headlights improved in Outpost vicinity.

Slightly reduced loading time for Outpost vicinity.

Fixes