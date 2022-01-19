 Skip to content

Titan Outpost update for 19 January 2022

1.31 Update

Build 8046862

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.31 is beefier than the 1.3 milestone, with a lot of improvements.

A few players provided more detailed feedback, from bugs that still needed to be fixed to major and minor annoyances. Gotta fix 'em all!

Once again a heartfelt thank you to these players for helping me polish the game.

To improve mid game challenge I've also incorporated some balance tweaks.

Spoiler alert.

Changelog

Improvements
  • Stock from traders is no longer unlimited, market prices respond to global availability, stock refreshed gradually with every shipment.
  • Rover diagram changed, reflects damage when you break down on the world map screen.
  • Secret achievement now triggers directly instead of when you finish the game. It's also a little easier to get.
  • Tabs of the inventory panel that do not require the inventory buttons no longer show them.
  • Daxia's Rover upgrade now described in rover tab.
  • Nitrogen for 'For the Republic' quest can be tracked in Outpost stock window.
  • Chinese message after satellite crashed changes depending on what you did at their base, if you visit them very early in the game.
  • Easier to sit down at the driver's seat when the rover crashes.
  • Stranded Rover now has a proper location sprite.
  • Added Herschel Condcuctors research profile for the minor free upgrade you get when you build the first supercomputer.
  • Made Herschel Thermoelectric more expensive.
  • Main Menu on the title screen less jittery and consistent with the rest of the new UI. Improved legibility of a few screens.
  • Logistical map now only changes to rotation icon when you right click, like it does in the rover world map. Rotation clickable area increased.
  • Sunny disposition now lets you have 150% morale instead of a reduced decrease, anything over 100 is called 'sunny'.
  • Quantum Dot Thermoelectrics nerfed.
  • Yat-sen plutonium stock lowered.
  • Tuxing Liu Hangar ladder is now an interactable where you can spy on Daxia. It tells you to use the elevator instead.
  • Improved lighting and shadows in the main base hub.
  • Player headlights improved in Outpost vicinity.
  • Slightly reduced loading time for Outpost vicinity.
Fixes
  • Debuffs and rebuffs now work correctly when combining multiple consumables and having them expire on top of each other.
  • Stoic now correctly lowers morale decrease by 80%.
  • If you skip time and switch the date format, it will reflect the change without refreshing the window.
  • Movement commands are blocked while interacting with something and not queued up.
  • Exiting the inside builder interface with the Melt/Excavate icon in placement mode will no longer mess with the positioning highlight.
  • Tooltips no longer persist if you close a window while they're active.
  • Persuasion Goals no longer get hidden after the first negotiation in a game session.
  • While hooking up a pump, adding a part to the pump itself will no longer place it in front of the pump regardless of blockage.
  • Ling will now correctly take your transponder in all dialogue paths where he says he will.
  • Items removed from inventory through dialogue are no longer selected in the inventory panel.
  • Sparrow Lacus no longer has a broken pump in place if Abaya Lacus has a pump installed.
  • Double VO line about the decoder chip for Karl fixed.
  • Getting Torque Master perk more than once in a single game session (After reloading and picking it again) no longer stacks its effects.
  • Inventory and Equipment tabs are now easier to click when you're on the Rover tab.
  • Interactable for Talt Lander in the Outpost vicinity no longer shows an arrow deep underground when highlighting points of interest.
  • Horst double dialogue fixed when asking about Herschel Polymers.
  • Removed shipment notification after trading with Yat-Sen (his items have always been directly put in your inventory).
  • Opening research after loading a save with less progress than the current one will no longer show research that is not yet available if the research panel was open while loading.
  • Tutorial no longer displays old message on quickload.
  • Rover exit screen will no longer overlay contextual item use image if you apply an item to something just before.
  • Yat-sen interaction spot no longer moves the player character up a fraction.
  • Tuxing liu control center door fixed
  • Running animation glitch when clicking on interactables before arriving at one fixed.
  • Toolbar tooltip being enabled on reload fixed.

