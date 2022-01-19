 Skip to content

War Selection update for 19 January 2022

Mini patch. Balance changes.

GENERAL

  • All decorative goods except mr.Gingerbread are withdrawn from sale.

BALANCE

Stone Age:

  • Worker: damage to buildings increased from 6 to 7.
  • Bulwark: health reduced from 200 to 100, armor increased from 3 to 4.

Early Europe:

  • Worker: melee damage to structures increased from 5 to 8.

Early Asia:

  • Worker: melee damage to structures increased from 4 to 7.

Industrial Revolution:

  • Howitzer: slightly reduced in size.

Germany:

  • Tank Panther: damage increased from 130 to 150.

Turkey:

  • Mortar: slightly reduced size.

China:

  • Howitzer: slightly reduced in size.

Poland:

  • Tankette KD: maximum attack distance reduced from 180 to 120.

