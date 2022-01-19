Mini patch. Balance changes.

GENERAL
- All decorative goods except mr.Gingerbread are withdrawn from sale.
BALANCE
Stone Age:
- Worker: damage to buildings increased from 6 to 7.
- Bulwark: health reduced from 200 to 100, armor increased from 3 to 4.
Early Europe:
- Worker: melee damage to structures increased from 5 to 8.
Early Asia:
- Worker: melee damage to structures increased from 4 to 7.
Industrial Revolution:
- Howitzer: slightly reduced in size.
Germany:
- Tank Panther: damage increased from 130 to 150.
Turkey:
- Mortar: slightly reduced size.
China:
- Howitzer: slightly reduced in size.
Poland:
- Tankette KD: maximum attack distance reduced from 180 to 120.
