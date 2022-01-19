1/19 Update: In-Game Events

Greetings FS City Ballers,
The following are the events that will be available to the game starting today!
**1. Ayla Shopping Bag 20% Off
**
Event Period:
1/19 ~ 1/25 23:59 PST
Exclusive chance to get P5 Ayla with 20% discounted price!
Unlock Ayla’s unique skills and enjoy her best performance on the court!
**2. Point Payback Bonus
**
Event Period:
1/19 ~ 1/25 23:59 PST
Spend at least 200 points during the event period and get 20 points as payback bonus!
Chance to get up to 200 points with 20% payback bonus!!
*This event is not cumulative bonus. You can get MAX 200 points as payback bonus.
*Reward will be sent on 1/26 maintenance
**3. 2021 Best Costume Sale
**
Event Period:
1/19 ~ 1/25 23:59 PST
Get your favorite outfit with 20% discount! Don’t miss this exclusive chance!
**4. New Year Special Packs
**
Event Period:
1/19 ~ 2/2 23:59 PST
Meet 4 different New Year deals to boost your growth!
Limited chance per each package!
**5. SF Shopping Bag Sale
**
Event Period:
1/19 ~ 1/25 23:59 PST
Returns of Sci-fi astro costumes on 3on3 FreeStyle!
Rabbit Alien & White Space Suit shopping bag with 20% discount!
**6. Snowflake Random Shopping Bag
**
Event Period:
1/19 ~ 2/8 23:59 PST
Collect 8 snowflake tickets to open the snowflake shopping bag!
Get exclusive snowflake outfit for this winter!
During the event period, daily quest reward will be changed to snowflake ticket.
**7. Snowflake Collect Master
**
Event Period:
1/19 ~ 2/8 23:59 PST
Collect all snowflake costumes during the event period and get snowflake nametag!
You must collect 3 items: male snowflake outfit, female snowflake outfit, and snowflake decoration!
*Reward will be sent on 2/9 maintenance
**8. Snowflake Item Promotion
**
Event Period:
1/19 ~ 2/8 23:59 PST
Chance to get Snowflake exclusive items with up to 50% discount!
Check out each step of promotion and get the guaranteed outfit!
Step1 : 30,000 coins (75 points)
Step 2 : Snowflake Decoration (60 points)
Step 3 : Random Platinum Pack x5 (83 points)
Step 4 : Snowflake Outfit (M) (172 points)
*Step 5 : Snowflake Outfit (F) (194 points)
Snowflake outfit is wearable to all male/female characters. Any character according to gender can wear the outfit.
- 3on3 Freestyle Team
