1/19 Update: In-Game Events

Share · View all patches · Build 8046793 · Last edited 19 January 2022 – 11:46:11 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings FS City Ballers,

The following are the events that will be available to the game starting today!

**1. Ayla Shopping Bag 20% Off

**



Event Period:

1/19 ~ 1/25 23:59 PST

Exclusive chance to get P5 Ayla with 20% discounted price!

Unlock Ayla’s unique skills and enjoy her best performance on the court!

**2. Point Payback Bonus

**



Event Period:

1/19 ~ 1/25 23:59 PST

Spend at least 200 points during the event period and get 20 points as payback bonus!

Chance to get up to 200 points with 20% payback bonus!!

*This event is not cumulative bonus. You can get MAX 200 points as payback bonus.

*Reward will be sent on 1/26 maintenance

**3. 2021 Best Costume Sale

**



Event Period:

1/19 ~ 1/25 23:59 PST

Get your favorite outfit with 20% discount! Don’t miss this exclusive chance!

**4. New Year Special Packs

**



Event Period:

1/19 ~ 2/2 23:59 PST

Meet 4 different New Year deals to boost your growth!

Limited chance per each package!

**5. SF Shopping Bag Sale

**



Event Period:

1/19 ~ 1/25 23:59 PST

Returns of Sci-fi astro costumes on 3on3 FreeStyle!

Rabbit Alien & White Space Suit shopping bag with 20% discount!

**6. Snowflake Random Shopping Bag

**



Event Period:

1/19 ~ 2/8 23:59 PST

Collect 8 snowflake tickets to open the snowflake shopping bag!

Get exclusive snowflake outfit for this winter!

During the event period, daily quest reward will be changed to snowflake ticket.

**7. Snowflake Collect Master

**



Event Period:

1/19 ~ 2/8 23:59 PST

Collect all snowflake costumes during the event period and get snowflake nametag!

You must collect 3 items: male snowflake outfit, female snowflake outfit, and snowflake decoration!

*Reward will be sent on 2/9 maintenance

**8. Snowflake Item Promotion

**



Event Period:

1/19 ~ 2/8 23:59 PST

Chance to get Snowflake exclusive items with up to 50% discount!

Check out each step of promotion and get the guaranteed outfit!

Step1 : 30,000 coins (75 points)

Step 2 : Snowflake Decoration (60 points)

Step 3 : Random Platinum Pack x5 (83 points)

Step 4 : Snowflake Outfit (M) (172 points)

*Step 5 : Snowflake Outfit (F) (194 points)

Snowflake outfit is wearable to all male/female characters. Any character according to gender can wear the outfit.