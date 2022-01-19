Soundtrack, new language and more

Hello everyone,

New Supper Banana! just got a cool update. Finnish language was added, there is a new setting and performance was improved. Also, the soundtrack is now available for purchase.

Soundtrack available

The soundtrack of New Supper Banana! is now available on Steam. It consist of 7 songs.

Finnish language

The game is now available in Finnish. It was translated by me, Pikku-a. If you want to help translate it (for free) to your language, send me a message somewhere.

New setting

With a new setting you can disable the rain. This will make it possible to play the game a little better with older computers too. Also, more settings are now available in the pause menu (and not only in the main menu).

Improved performance and bug fixes

The performance was improved a little in the levels where there is rain. There were also some bug fixes and small improvements.