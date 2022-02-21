🛠 Patch 1.0.6 - Black screen fixes, text updates, progression fix

Hello detectives! We'd firstly like to thank all of you for your amazing feedback on Hercule Poirot: The First Cases - with 300 reviews and counting we've read every single one and we love hearing from you (if you've not done one yet, now's your chance!). Secondly, there's a few more bugs that took some time to crack down on, which are outlined below:

**

Fixed black screen start-up for some ATI/AMD graphics cards

Fixed Chapter 4 issue blocking player progression

English text changes correcting wording + typos

Fixed in-scene collision bugs and visual glitches

**

If your issue isn't fixed or you have other issues with the patch, shoot us an email at support@blazinggriffin.com and we can assist.

Big thanks to all those who worked with us to find and reproduce these bugs. If you'd like to chat about the game or get more support, join our Discord! Follow us on Twitter for updates about your favourite detective, and lots of other great titles.

Best,

Blazing Griffin Games