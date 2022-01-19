 Skip to content

Refraction: Beyond the Mirror update for 19 January 2022

Update Notes for Jan 19th

Hey guys, I have made a few changes that will hopefully make the game a better experience for you:

  • Fixed the bug with the game crashing when you placed in the third rune.
  • Now illuminated locations in the Normal World will slow the monster. While in the Mirror World, you'll be able to point your lantern towards the monster also slowing it down a bit.
  • Added new oil barrels that will immediately fill your lantern.

I'm also planning to add a save system and maybe a difficulty level within a week or two.

