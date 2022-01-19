Update Notes for Jan 19th

Hey guys, I have made a few changes that will hopefully make the game a better experience for you:
- Fixed the bug with the game crashing when you placed in the third rune.
- Now illuminated locations in the Normal World will slow the monster. While in the Mirror World, you'll be able to point your lantern towards the monster also slowing it down a bit.
- Added new oil barrels that will immediately fill your lantern.
I'm also planning to add a save system and maybe a difficulty level within a week or two.
Changed files in this update