Conquest of Elysium 5.13

This update focuses on improving the battles. There is now a per unit battle log, so when you inspect a unit in battle you will only see his part of the battle log. There is also a new unit list, press F1 in a battle to see a list of all participants, including dead units so their cause of death can be inspected in their log.

Ice in battles has now got stats and a catapult might smash through it with their boulders, creating patches of open water.

There are also some new spells, magic items, AI & pathfinding improvements, new modding features and the usual bug fixes. The network lobby seems to work quite well now, so the beta warning has finally been removed.

General

F1 battle unit list

Per unit battle log

Improved battle log info

Pathfinding now prefers straight paths and to avoid dangerous squares

Magic items are no longer removed from unit until after battle is over

Now possible to find magic items after dying on the world map

6 new magic items

Farm battlemap

Fairy Circle battle map

Battleground ice now has stats and can be destroyed

Battle terrain mist

New vegetation: Cabbage

Certain spells will now target terrain instead if no enemy is nearby

2 new spells: Aura of Unlife, Ring of Flames

Fix for circle area of effects

Fix for name of Emperor's Statue

Could sometimes have festering wound and diseased simultaneously

Token for commander on a ship was not drawn correctly

Could get cloudfolk recruitment offers without owning suitable citadel

Could activate any square with 'o' and lose AP

Different items with fire/cold resistances now stack

Paralyze spell no longer affects lifeless beings

Teleport move works for mid/back rankers too

Call of the Wild now results in a message for all enemy players

Fix for scrollbar in View Messages resetting after reading a message

Fix for magic maps sometimes not updating scryed area properly

Troll Forests now lower the morale of non-troll owned units

Message if a commander dies from disease

Festering Wound has a chance to heal

Illusionist Spell Mirrors less likely to empty themselves on a gate

Mention location's name in battle messages

Cloud Forests spread strange mist

Reanimate Tree didn't always take effect, fixed

Potential crash fix

Can no longer steal magic items from stupid units

Fixed info for magic items with morale bonus

Fixed plane shift description

Fix for scrollbar in shop screen

Catapults no longer become Giant Soulless when transformed

Templar more expensive in iron 15 -> 35

Typo & stat fixes

Network / Multiplayer

Removed network lobby beta warning

Network lobby games are now deleted after 3 weeks of inactivity (was 2)

Max nbr of teams increased to 14

Right click to lower team number

It was not possible to start team games after removing a player in the middle

AI

AI better at handling portals

Cloud Lord AI improvements

AI better at not flying too far and falling down

Fix for mid ranks units not advancing properly when front rankers are dead

Defenders less likely to rush out if they have an enchanted gate

AI will no longer stop to cast rituals when on a dangerous tile

Modding