Conquest of Elysium 5 update for 21 January 2022

Conquest of Elysium 5.13

Conquest of Elysium 5.13

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update focuses on improving the battles. There is now a per unit battle log, so when you inspect a unit in battle you will only see his part of the battle log. There is also a new unit list, press F1 in a battle to see a list of all participants, including dead units so their cause of death can be inspected in their log.

Ice in battles has now got stats and a catapult might smash through it with their boulders, creating patches of open water.

There are also some new spells, magic items, AI & pathfinding improvements, new modding features and the usual bug fixes. The network lobby seems to work quite well now, so the beta warning has finally been removed.

General

  • F1 battle unit list
  • Per unit battle log
  • Improved battle log info
  • Pathfinding now prefers straight paths and to avoid dangerous squares
  • Magic items are no longer removed from unit until after battle is over
  • Now possible to find magic items after dying on the world map
  • 6 new magic items
  • Farm battlemap
  • Fairy Circle battle map
  • Battleground ice now has stats and can be destroyed
  • Battle terrain mist
  • New vegetation: Cabbage
  • Certain spells will now target terrain instead if no enemy is nearby
  • 2 new spells: Aura of Unlife, Ring of Flames
  • Fix for circle area of effects
  • Fix for name of Emperor's Statue
  • Could sometimes have festering wound and diseased simultaneously
  • Token for commander on a ship was not drawn correctly
  • Could get cloudfolk recruitment offers without owning suitable citadel
  • Could activate any square with 'o' and lose AP
  • Different items with fire/cold resistances now stack
  • Paralyze spell no longer affects lifeless beings
  • Teleport move works for mid/back rankers too
  • Call of the Wild now results in a message for all enemy players
  • Fix for scrollbar in View Messages resetting after reading a message
  • Fix for magic maps sometimes not updating scryed area properly
  • Troll Forests now lower the morale of non-troll owned units
  • Message if a commander dies from disease
  • Festering Wound has a chance to heal
  • Illusionist Spell Mirrors less likely to empty themselves on a gate
  • Mention location's name in battle messages
  • Cloud Forests spread strange mist
  • Reanimate Tree didn't always take effect, fixed
  • Potential crash fix
  • Can no longer steal magic items from stupid units
  • Fixed info for magic items with morale bonus
  • Fixed plane shift description
  • Fix for scrollbar in shop screen
  • Catapults no longer become Giant Soulless when transformed
  • Templar more expensive in iron 15 -> 35
  • Typo & stat fixes

Network / Multiplayer

  • Removed network lobby beta warning
  • Network lobby games are now deleted after 3 weeks of inactivity (was 2)
  • Max nbr of teams increased to 14
  • Right click to lower team number
  • It was not possible to start team games after removing a player in the middle

AI

  • AI better at handling portals
  • Cloud Lord AI improvements
  • AI better at not flying too far and falling down
  • Fix for mid ranks units not advancing properly when front rankers are dead
  • Defenders less likely to rush out if they have an enchanted gate
  • AI will no longer stop to cast rituals when on a dangerous tile

Modding

  • New monster commands: likesterr, lovesterr, hatesterr
  • New terrain commands: swamp, mistrare
  • newunits and promoteunits didn't set the target unit, fixed

