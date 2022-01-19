 Skip to content

FreeStyle 2: Street Basketball update for 19 January 2022

Parts Collection Event

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Time to stack those attribute Parts for your Characters!

Parts Collection Event is extended!

Event Period: 01/19/2022 ~ 02/15/2022 23:59 (PST)

Event Mechanics:

  • After a match, users will get a Parts Collection Ticket
  • Only 1 Ticket per Match will be given
  • Maximum of 20 Parts Collection Ticket per account
  • Ticket will be sent via Gift Box

Note:

Parts Exchange Ticket will also be available in our future Events.

As of the moment, only Normal Characters are allowed to use Parts.

- Freestyle 2 Team

Changed files in this update

FreeStyle2: Street Basketball Content Depot 339611
  • Loading history…
