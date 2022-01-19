Time to stack those attribute Parts for your Characters!
Parts Collection Event is extended!
Event Period: 01/19/2022 ~ 02/15/2022 23:59 (PST)
Event Mechanics:
- After a match, users will get a Parts Collection Ticket
- Only 1 Ticket per Match will be given
- Maximum of 20 Parts Collection Ticket per account
- Ticket will be sent via Gift Box
Note:
Parts Exchange Ticket will also be available in our future Events.
As of the moment, only Normal Characters are allowed to use Parts.
- Freestyle 2 Team
