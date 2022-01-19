 Skip to content

theHunter Classic update for 19 January 2022

Game Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy, Hunters!

Happy release day! We've got a small update for you today, there's been something else taking up a lot of our attention. Let's not point fingers at a certain obtuse deer.

✅ We've added two new tutorials added - Bow/Xbow + Tree Stand and Snow Geese + Retriever - where you can test every Bow and Crossbow and get a feel for fowling respectively.

✅ Plus a few bug fixes:

  • Sometimes there was a delay in communication with a server which caused 0.2 seconds of wound time for instant kills, which reduced the Harvest Value - it is fixed now.
  • The Confirm Kill screen was showing incorrect information about the reward for birds shot on the ground - fixed now.
  • A few minor fixes for existing missions and competitions.

Stay tuned, more coming very soon.

Happy hunting!

