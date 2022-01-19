Patch 19/01/2022 - Build 1295

Visuals:
- Reverted to the old font rendering mode
- Added "(completed)" next to a finished expedition
- Split the tutorial into 2 pages
Gameplay:
- Added a simple "game over" screen when all characters die
Bugfixes:
- Fixed bugs in expeditions-related code that could cause a crash
- Fixed sprites' depth order
- During a raid it's now impossible to lose resources if there aren't any
- Fixed a bug where event description displayed "-0 Health" after a raid
- Fixed a bug where the raid would succeed while at least one character was simultaneously barricading the house
- If the "Rest" action is selected, "+5" is now displayed under the Health bar
