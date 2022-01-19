 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Day After Day update for 19 January 2022

Patch 19/01/2022 - Build 1295

Share · View all patches · Build 8046485 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Visuals:

  • Reverted to the old font rendering mode
  • Added "(completed)" next to a finished expedition
  • Split the tutorial into 2 pages

Gameplay:

  • Added a simple "game over" screen when all characters die

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed bugs in expeditions-related code that could cause a crash
  • Fixed sprites' depth order
  • During a raid it's now impossible to lose resources if there aren't any
  • Fixed a bug where event description displayed "-0 Health" after a raid
  • Fixed a bug where the raid would succeed while at least one character was simultaneously barricading the house
  • If the "Rest" action is selected, "+5" is now displayed under the Health bar

Changed files in this update

Day After Day Content Depot 1791051
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.