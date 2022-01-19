Patch Notes v1.01

Hello everyone!
All changes will be available in the game after the update.
1. Bug Fixes
[Character]
- Fixed a bug where Jenny’s weapon chain sickle was not shining.
- Fixed a bug where during Kil’s chainsaw skill, Kil’s chainsaw weapon grade [Top Blade], Kil’s axe weapon upgrade [Whirlwind], and Jenny’s chain sickle weapon upgrade [Blade Dance], the skill ends and damage not dealt when knocked back, frozen, or shocked.
[Stage & Monster]
- Fixed a bug where within the Esperanza’s Hall map, the activate interaction UI appears on the box object.
- Fixed a bug where Jenny’s dash clones passes through the green vine obstacle in the Abandoned Hospital map.
- Fixed a bug where players could avoid boss Electra ‘s thunderbolt attack when sitting down.
- Fixed a bug where the burrow worms could not attack when the player is standing on the stairs.
- Fixed a bug where boss Cyclops’ name does not appear.
- Fixed a bug where Ratmotan’s first jump attack sometimes strikes downwards.
- Fixed a bug where it was possible to move before the cut scene ends when meeting Ratmotan for the second time.
[Core & Gear]
- Fixed a bug with Eternal Flame where the max stack amount is not shown according to level.
- Fixed a bug where HP was not recovered even when Tenacious Core [Healing] was above Lv 2.
- Fixed a bug where if one Restocks at one showcase when there are multiple core showcases after selecting Character Traits sub - [Core Type Changer], the amount of stock remaining is not updated after going to another showcase.
- Fixed a bug where if one Restocks at one gear box when there are multiple gear boxes after selecting Character Traits sub - [Jack in the Box], the amount of stock remaining is not updated after going to another gear box.
- Fixed a bug where the DMG of active gear [Iron Maiden] increases when the risk gear [Poisoned Cleaver] that adds DMG is obtained.
- Fixed a bug where the Linear Rocket DMG increase for Linear Rocket Lv 4 was applied as a skill DMG increase.
[UI]
- Fixed a bug where after obtaining rewards during the stage heading towards the boss Cyclops, the interaction option “activate” becomes possible at the stage port.
- There was an issue where activating EO’s core showcase in the Jazz Bar the text “Upgrade cores by using Roses.” was not shown.
- Fixed a bug where when Freeze : Execute is leveled up, the Core Case shows the current level’s chance instead of the increased chance even though the information window UI shows the increased chance.
2. Balance Modifications
[Chapter 5 Monster]
- Deleted super armor trait.
- Black Templar, Colossus, Tyrant, Missile Drone
- Reduced HP of Chapter 5 enemies.
[Chapter 6 Monster]
- Increased thunderbud projectile cooldown from 1.8 seconds to 2.5 seconds.
- Reduced HP of Chapter 6 enemies.
[Character - Kil]
- [Destroyer] Increased normal ATK. (24 -> 30)
- [Destroyer] Increased skill ATK. (56 -> 70)
- [Evil hunter] Increased normal ATK. (15 -> 20)
- [Evil hunter] Increased skill ATK.(60 -> 80)
[Character - Darcy]
- [Silence] Increased normal ATK. (35 ->38)
- [Silence] Increased skill ATK.(175 -> 200)
[Character - Jenny]
- [Sidewinder] Increased normal ATK. (32 -> 36)
- [Sidewinder] Increased skill ATK. (56 -> 68)
Changed files in this update