Loop Odyssey update for 19 January 2022

LOOP ODYSSEY : QUALITY OF LIFE & ACHIEVEMENTS

Build 8046316

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Main Updates :

  • 25 new achievements,
  • New way of writing the savefiles with multiples checks to avoid save corruption,
  • QoL : click on a path tile to jump to the corresponding action,
  • QoL : Shift + Click too add or remove 10x actions,
  • QoL : You can delete multiple actions at the same time,
  • QoL : Disable autofollow when clicking on a navigation arrow,
  • QoL : Use Arrow keys to switch between screens,
  • QoL : Press&Hold to delete the list (avoid accidents),
  • QoL : Actions can be put at 0x repeat,
  • QoL : Performance upgrade when editing long lists,
Bug fixes :
  • Fix : Performance leak that builds up over long periods,
  • Fix : Opening the main menu overlaps the main menu music with itself,
  • Fix : Flooded and muddy grass cost not resetting without the boots,
  • Fix : Priest heals the player even when they dont have gold,
  • Fix : Sewer shortcut still affects predicted path when not unlocked yet,
  • Fix : Attacking a time crystal that hasn't been interacted with results in "You have nobody to fight with" and leaves the crystal.
  • Fix : Bonus time shows as a percentage but it is not being calculated as a percentage. It should be multiplied by 100 before showing in the tooltip.
  • Fix : Health potions are not activated on the mountain from cold damage
  • Fix : In game crashes now generate log files

