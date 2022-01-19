LOOP ODYSSEY : QUALITY OF LIFE & ACHIEVEMENTS

Main Updates :
- 25 new achievements,
- New way of writing the savefiles with multiples checks to avoid save corruption,
- QoL : click on a path tile to jump to the corresponding action,
- QoL : Shift + Click too add or remove 10x actions,
- QoL : You can delete multiple actions at the same time,
- QoL : Disable autofollow when clicking on a navigation arrow,
- QoL : Use Arrow keys to switch between screens,
- QoL : Press&Hold to delete the list (avoid accidents),
- QoL : Actions can be put at 0x repeat,
- QoL : Performance upgrade when editing long lists,
Bug fixes :
- Fix : Performance leak that builds up over long periods,
- Fix : Opening the main menu overlaps the main menu music with itself,
- Fix : Flooded and muddy grass cost not resetting without the boots,
- Fix : Priest heals the player even when they dont have gold,
- Fix : Sewer shortcut still affects predicted path when not unlocked yet,
- Fix : Attacking a time crystal that hasn't been interacted with results in "You have nobody to fight with" and leaves the crystal.
- Fix : Bonus time shows as a percentage but it is not being calculated as a percentage. It should be multiplied by 100 before showing in the tooltip.
- Fix : Health potions are not activated on the mountain from cold damage
- Fix : In game crashes now generate log files
Changed files in this update