Content Update 1 + Give Away

World 4
World 4 is entirely devoted to the new mode. Players will face different challenges to overcome in 5 levels. At the end there is a new wand as a reward. In future worlds, this mode will appear again and again, but never alone like in world 4, but as a bonus path that will be marked with two stars.
Changes and Updates
- Wands can now only be selected after completing world 2.
- The wand menu can now be controlled with the controller
What's next?
Before moving on to World 5, some elements will be changed.
- Support system is changed to have more use.
- Gems are added, which give bonuses to the magician.
- Performance will be improved, especially in World. 2.
- no hit run
ːsteamhappyː
Changed files in this update