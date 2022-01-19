 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

MageRun update for 19 January 2022

Content Update 1 + Give Away

Share · View all patches · Build 8046306 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

World 4

World 4 is entirely devoted to the new mode. Players will face different challenges to overcome in 5 levels. At the end there is a new wand as a reward. In future worlds, this mode will appear again and again, but never alone like in world 4, but as a bonus path that will be marked with two stars.

Changes and Updates

  • Wands can now only be selected after completing world 2.
  • The wand menu can now be controlled with the controller

What's next?

Before moving on to World 5, some elements will be changed.

  • Support system is changed to have more use.
  • Gems are added, which give bonuses to the magician.
  • Performance will be improved, especially in World. 2.
  • no hit run

ːsteamhappyː

ETF52-45V03-34V59

TRQRG-LF4GM-RQ90K

MT3W3-38332-I24YZ

Changed files in this update

MageRun Content Depot 1729731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.