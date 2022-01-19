Content Update 1 + Give Away

World 4

World 4 is entirely devoted to the new mode. Players will face different challenges to overcome in 5 levels. At the end there is a new wand as a reward. In future worlds, this mode will appear again and again, but never alone like in world 4, but as a bonus path that will be marked with two stars.

Wands can now only be selected after completing world 2.

The wand menu can now be controlled with the controller

What's next?

Before moving on to World 5, some elements will be changed.

Support system is changed to have more use.

Gems are added, which give bonuses to the magician.

Performance will be improved, especially in World. 2.

no hit run

