Version update (0.3.4)

- [Attribute section] New function to adjust the order of attributes (in the editing page)
- [Attribute section] Fix the problem that the option type property cannot be saved when the option is empty
- [Optimization] Optimization of the Japanese font, typing will not lag
- [Script mode] when watching the creative workshop script, the starting position is modified in the script of the 0th layer
- [Multiplayer Room] When the viewer is watching the story on the old floor, the room owner has written a new text, the viewer will not be forced to pull to the latest floor
We have received a number of requests from users who need tutorials, and the request is under development.
Regarding local images, we can only use web images at the moment because of the problems involved with vetting and other issues.
Changed files in this update