Build 20220119 is live

Bug fixes
- The achievements BURNING MAN and SHOCKED BY THE POWER were not always unlocking correctly. Fixed.
- In certain circumstances - especially after closing the Options or Lux windows - the main camera would not reset to the default view, leaving It facing the wrong direction. Fixed.
Other Stuff
- Select Unlock Goodies from the in-game menu and enter GDAY2022 to grab up to 12 more free items for Lux.
- Just a small update this time, we've been battling covid in our home (all good now though). :)
Changed files in this update