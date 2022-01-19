 Skip to content

Resequenced update for 19 January 2022

Build 20220119 is live

Bug fixes

  • The achievements BURNING MAN and SHOCKED BY THE POWER were not always unlocking correctly. Fixed.
  • In certain circumstances - especially after closing the Options or Lux windows - the main camera would not reset to the default view, leaving It facing the wrong direction. Fixed.

Other Stuff

  • Select Unlock Goodies from the in-game menu and enter GDAY2022 to grab up to 12 more free items for Lux.
  • Just a small update this time, we've been battling covid in our home (all good now though). :)

