 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Writer's Life update for 19 January 2022

V0.85 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8046210 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Fixed incorrect writing skill level.

  2. Fixed a problem where characters might disappear.

  3. Fixed site subscription revenue text issue.

  4. Fixed some card description issues.

  5. Fixed the problem of incorrect function of some furniture.

  6. Fixed a character action jam caused by moving.

  7. Fixed the problem that the theme cannot be raised to the full level.

  8. Adjusted the display effect of the game.

  9. Adjust the panel of novel properties of the main interface.

  10. Added some tips.

  11. Modified the buttons of theme and world upgrade.

  12. Revised the collocation, fit and popularity of some themes

  13. Zhifubao added year display. (after the update, the new zhifubao record will display the year)

  14. It is necessary to clear the working state before moving.

  15. Steam achievement system is added.

  16. Increased the judgment that the learning money is not satisfied.

  17. Increased character typing speed.

Changed files in this update

Writer's Life Content Depot 1819981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.