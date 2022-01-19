-
Fixed incorrect writing skill level.
Fixed a problem where characters might disappear.
Fixed site subscription revenue text issue.
Fixed some card description issues.
Fixed the problem of incorrect function of some furniture.
Fixed a character action jam caused by moving.
Fixed the problem that the theme cannot be raised to the full level.
Adjusted the display effect of the game.
Adjust the panel of novel properties of the main interface.
Added some tips.
Modified the buttons of theme and world upgrade.
Revised the collocation, fit and popularity of some themes
Zhifubao added year display. (after the update, the new zhifubao record will display the year)
It is necessary to clear the working state before moving.
Steam achievement system is added.
Increased the judgment that the learning money is not satisfied.
Increased character typing speed.
Writer's Life update for 19 January 2022
V0.85 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update