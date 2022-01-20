Fixed bugs

・Changed Moon Charge so it can no longer be activated by holding the C button.
・Fixed bug where the actions for Dead Apostle Noel's Shield Counter B+C appeared strange when hit with "Dazzling Echo".
・Fixed bug where a KO from Aoko Aozaki's "Retrograde - Genesis Light Year" does not trigger a Last Arc Finish.
・Fixed bug where Aoko Aozaki's "Floating Starmine" sometimes disappeared the moment it was activated.
・Fixed bug where Kouma Kishima's movements appeared strange after taking a hit during the "Crushing Blow" super armor.
・Adjusted the command input time for Specials during battles.
・Other minor bug fixes.
