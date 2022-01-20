 Skip to content

Sword and Fairy 7 update for 20 January 2022

v1.1.3 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8046029 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Add font size adjustment in Options.

  2. Add Camera Mode in game.

  3. New season event "Dumping the unhappiness" in Pingxi Village (need to reach Chapter 14), and new Leaf Fairy Jump added at Swallow Valley, both events are avaible from now to Mar. 17, rewarded as new dishes "Ingot-shaped dumplings", "Sticky rice cakes" and "Xiaoqi Red Packet" which increases 35% of money drop).

  4. Fix the bug that players cannot save the game after quit the Free Leaf Fairy in Heaven Demon Kingdom.

