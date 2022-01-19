 Skip to content

Retro Three Kingdoms update for 19 January 2022

Update content

Share · View all patches · Build 8045635 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Character movement has been improved. (Reaction speed and motion cancellation have been changed to be faster.)

  2. 「Potion of Accuracyⓜ」 have been decreased by three.

  3. When players reinforce item, sound has been synchronized

  4. Even if you do not use the 「Royal seal」, you can use NPC: KEWU.

  5. Players can purchase 「Royal sealⓜ」 with RTK Points. (Duration: 3 days) Sell for 1,800 RTK points

  6. 「Royal sealⓛ」 has been changed so that it cannot be traded.

Error correction

  1. Removed skill ATK(%), which randomly included in 「★Footwear of Bear⑷」.

  2. Fixed an error where the BUFF, which disappeared when accessing the game again after using an 「Potion of Muscle up」 item, disappeared.

  3. Fixed an error where you could not perform missions in area 「Western China」.

  4. Fixed an error where teleportation in the AOS area was moving to an area other than the designated location.

  5. Fixed an error where there was a delay when using 「⒮Amazing Spear」.

  6. Fixed an error where the game would end when using 「⒮Wide Area Sword⑴」 skills.

Changed files in this update

Retro Three Kingdoms Content Depot 1676981
