Update content

-
Character movement has been improved. (Reaction speed and motion cancellation have been changed to be faster.)
-
「Potion of Accuracyⓜ」 have been decreased by three.
-
When players reinforce item, sound has been synchronized
-
Even if you do not use the 「Royal seal」, you can use NPC: KEWU.
-
Players can purchase 「Royal sealⓜ」 with RTK Points. (Duration: 3 days) Sell for 1,800 RTK points
-
「Royal sealⓛ」 has been changed so that it cannot be traded.
Error correction
-
Removed skill ATK(%), which randomly included in 「★Footwear of Bear⑷」.
-
Fixed an error where the BUFF, which disappeared when accessing the game again after using an 「Potion of Muscle up」 item, disappeared.
-
Fixed an error where you could not perform missions in area 「Western China」.
-
Fixed an error where teleportation in the AOS area was moving to an area other than the designated location.
-
Fixed an error where there was a delay when using 「⒮Amazing Spear」.
-
Fixed an error where the game would end when using 「⒮Wide Area Sword⑴」 skills.
Changed files in this update