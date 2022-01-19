 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Cavity Busters update for 19 January 2022

Cavity Busters update 32 hot fix 3

Share · View all patches · Build 8045518 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here's another little batch of fixes

  • made loading and save files a bit more reliable.
  • put safeties in place to make sure doors wont auto lock you in a room
  • disease that hurts you for taking upgrades and disease that cures you for taking diseases should now cancel each other out
  • fixed a visual bug shmup mode
  • fixed bug with tumor garden where nothing was showing up in the garden even though there was previously

So the bug with the tumor garden... The bug couldn't be fixed without clearing the data for the tumor garden. Sorry, I had to harvest your tuums :( But the game should refund you a seed for each plant you had planted.

Changed files in this update

Cavity Busters Content Depot 1084221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.