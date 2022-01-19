Cavity Busters update 32 hot fix 3

Here's another little batch of fixes
- made loading and save files a bit more reliable.
- put safeties in place to make sure doors wont auto lock you in a room
- disease that hurts you for taking upgrades and disease that cures you for taking diseases should now cancel each other out
- fixed a visual bug shmup mode
- fixed bug with tumor garden where nothing was showing up in the garden even though there was previously
So the bug with the tumor garden... The bug couldn't be fixed without clearing the data for the tumor garden. Sorry, I had to harvest your tuums :( But the game should refund you a seed for each plant you had planted.
