Warm Snow 1.0 version now available!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear players,

Thank you all for the wait!



The Rogue-like action game ‘Warm Snow’ has now been available!

Various relics, unpredictable Excalibur, and countless combinations, the game will give you unique build. You will embark on a journey as the Warrior 'Bi-an' towards a dark tale of sword and snow.

Themed “Numberless swords against the demon snow”, ‘Warm Snow’ is the first game of BadMudstudio. We always stay true to our original aspiration, producing a game that at least makes ourselves “fun”.

After three-year improvement and preparation, we have fulfilled a lot. ‘Warm Snow’ has been richer many times than it used to be. Happy enough, we also feel that we've been blessed with this opportunity to bring the game ‘Warm Snow’ to you all.



Thank you for staying with us! And enjoy the game!

Please feel free to leave us feedback in our community.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1296830/_Warm_Snow/