FLY YOUR OWN F18 INTO BATTLE

The ability to fly your own jet into battle had now been integrated with your Carrier Capabilities. So get into the skies and become the terror you want to unleash...

Use a range of weaponry to annihilate your enemies. Use your long range radar for tracking. Engage your afterburners and ready yourself for battle.

Use Short or Long Range Guided Rockets on enemy planes or just unleash on them with your guns.

Go into a dive and eliminate those pesky subs with Unguided Rockets

Don't forget about those hardened enemy ships incoming - Rocket them back into nothing but scrap!

Switch camera views and see who is on your six or watch your bombs as they inflict all out terror

Use your skills to land back on the carrier and prepare your ship for the next incoming attack.

Don't get distracted and leave your Carrier for too long - remember your in command!

The game manual has been updated within the game for instructions on use this new capability.

I also updated the Hawkeye to allow the purchase of reserve planes - for quick launch if they get destroyed in flight.