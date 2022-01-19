Greetings,
**
Below are the additions and notes for the update 0.7.14:
**
- (Developer): Additional weapons have been added to chapter 1.
- (Developer): These weapons can be acquired by solving the newly added Puzzle to the Lion's Gate Military Base, this puzzle is available only after [spoiler] You spend the night in Serenza City [/spoiler]
Image Subject: The newly added weapon pack for the Update 0.7.14
Video Subject: The Lion's Rings Puzzle
- (Community): The Vertical alignment is removed in combat.
- (Community): Wide/Ultra Widescreen, the camera is adjusted for combat and exploration.
- (Developer): Wide/Ultra Widescreen, UI adjusted.
- (Developer): Wide/Ultra Widescreen, the Cut-scenes aspect ratio is locked.
- (Developer): Chapter 1 Boss 1 cameras adjusted.
- (Developer): To easily navigate [spoiler]the Lion's Gate Military Base, Garnier Industries [/spoiler] installed new pods to help you cross through easily, as showcased in the video below.
Video Subject: Lion's Gate new pods
Please don't hesitate to participate in the community discussion/screenshot/artwork or guide boards and thank you for your engagement, feedback, and interest in this world, story, and characters.
Kind Regards,
Zine. E Falouti
Changed files in this update