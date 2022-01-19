 Skip to content

Alder Forge update for 19 January 2022

Update 0.7.14

Update 0.7.14 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings,

**

Below are the additions and notes for the update 0.7.14:

**

  • (Developer): Additional weapons have been added to chapter 1.
  • (Developer): These weapons can be acquired by solving the newly added Puzzle to the Lion's Gate Military Base, this puzzle is available only after [spoiler] You spend the night in Serenza City [/spoiler]



Image Subject: The newly added weapon pack for the Update 0.7.14



Video Subject: The Lion's Rings Puzzle

  • (Community): The Vertical alignment is removed in combat.
  • (Community): Wide/Ultra Widescreen, the camera is adjusted for combat and exploration.
  • (Developer): Wide/Ultra Widescreen, UI adjusted.
  • (Developer): Wide/Ultra Widescreen, the Cut-scenes aspect ratio is locked.
  • (Developer): Chapter 1 Boss 1 cameras adjusted.
  • (Developer): To easily navigate [spoiler]the Lion's Gate Military Base, Garnier Industries [/spoiler] installed new pods to help you cross through easily, as showcased in the video below.



Video Subject: Lion's Gate new pods

Please don't hesitate to participate in the community discussion/screenshot/artwork or guide boards and thank you for your engagement, feedback, and interest in this world, story, and characters.

Kind Regards,

Zine. E Falouti

