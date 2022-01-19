Developer Notes:

In this patch I'm focusing on balancing and reworking skills this is a two part patch there will be a 1.7.4.5 patch this week as a continuation. Most of the creatures skills really needed reworks/adjustment. Lots of skill adjustments in this patch but I didn't get to every skill like I wanted, I will be going over every skill in the next part.

Just to let everyone know the game got a security upgrade to prevent hacking and cheaters. The backend encryption was changed. Your Anti-Virus might not like it. You have to set the game exe as a exclusion on your Anti-Virus or turn it off. But rest assured its safe there's no virus because I love my players and all the game update builds are scanned by Steam 100% before it's able to be published.

Not all Anti-Virus programs will do this but most probably will due to the Steam DRM that was added to prevent pirating. This Anti-Virus prompt is from Steam DRM and Unity IL2CPP it has nothing to do with my coding.

I know this is annoying, Ill find a way to make it so this doesn't happen but its needed to protect the game. Thanks for understanding!

Happy Growing! :heart:

Improvements:

Adjusted Vespid skill hits to register better

Adjusted Leaf set with more evasion and survival at full set

Buffed Leaf Crown item with double the evasion

Buffed Space Pack item from 20 to 40 slots

Fixed some effects from staying after casted

Raised base attack speed on Noetic

Removed the additional cooldown per level on most skills

Skill Reworks

*more coming next patch 1.7.4.5 this week

Cooti:

Fixed "Cripple" skill to now stun correctly

Buffed "Fury" passive skill

Lowered "Scuttle" skill cooldown from 60 to 20 and buffed the duration

Buffed "Heal Herd" skill give 500 base heal and per level it adds 40 health per level so it will heal for 4,500 HP at max level and lowered the cooldown from 60 to 30 seconds.

Buffed "Harden Shell" to give more health from 250 to 500 per level

Adjusted Unearth to feel better

Aeiou Crab:

Skills cost health instead of stamina

Skills are with effective vitality

Adjusted "Claw" skill to feel more viable and scale off vitality

Replaced "Scuttle" skill with "Extinction" Deal melee damage and give yourself a bonus block buff for 10 seconds.

Adjusted "Conceal" skill to 90-120 second cooldown removed +cooldown per level

Replaced "Dragon Grip" skill with "Magma Grip" Deal melee damage and damage over time while stunning the target for 4 seconds

Wulv:

Lowered "Pounce skill" to 15 seconds with a 5 second stun

Haalk:

Raised the velocity rate of "Slam Jump" skill

Replaced "Glide" skill with "Inferno" Smack the target deal a damage over time debuff to the target after hit

Vespid: