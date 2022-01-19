Developer Notes:
In this patch I'm focusing on balancing and reworking skills this is a two part patch there will be a 1.7.4.5 patch this week as a continuation. Most of the creatures skills really needed reworks/adjustment. Lots of skill adjustments in this patch but I didn't get to every skill like I wanted, I will be going over every skill in the next part.
Just to let everyone know the game got a security upgrade to prevent hacking and cheaters. The backend encryption was changed. Your Anti-Virus might not like it. You have to set the game exe as a exclusion on your Anti-Virus or turn it off. But rest assured its safe there's no virus because I love my players and all the game update builds are scanned by Steam 100% before it's able to be published.
Not all Anti-Virus programs will do this but most probably will due to the Steam DRM that was added to prevent pirating. This Anti-Virus prompt is from Steam DRM and Unity IL2CPP it has nothing to do with my coding.
I know this is annoying, Ill find a way to make it so this doesn't happen but its needed to protect the game. Thanks for understanding!
Happy Growing! :heart:
Improvements:
- Adjusted Vespid skill hits to register better
- Adjusted Leaf set with more evasion and survival at full set
- Buffed Leaf Crown item with double the evasion
- Buffed Space Pack item from 20 to 40 slots
- Fixed some effects from staying after casted
- Raised base attack speed on Noetic
- Removed the additional cooldown per level on most skills
Skill Reworks
- *more coming next patch 1.7.4.5 this week
Cooti:
- Fixed "Cripple" skill to now stun correctly
- Buffed "Fury" passive skill
- Lowered "Scuttle" skill cooldown from 60 to 20 and buffed the duration
- Buffed "Heal Herd" skill give 500 base heal and per level it adds 40 health per level so it will heal for 4,500 HP at max level and lowered the cooldown from 60 to 30 seconds.
- Buffed "Harden Shell" to give more health from 250 to 500 per level
- Adjusted Unearth to feel better
Aeiou Crab:
- Skills cost health instead of stamina
- Skills are with effective vitality
- Adjusted "Claw" skill to feel more viable and scale off vitality
- Replaced "Scuttle" skill with "Extinction" Deal melee damage and give yourself a bonus block buff for 10 seconds.
- Adjusted "Conceal" skill to 90-120 second cooldown removed +cooldown per level
- Replaced "Dragon Grip" skill with "Magma Grip" Deal melee damage and damage over time while stunning the target for 4 seconds
Wulv:
- Lowered "Pounce skill" to 15 seconds with a 5 second stun
Haalk:
- Raised the velocity rate of "Slam Jump" skill
- Replaced "Glide" skill with "Inferno" Smack the target deal a damage over time debuff to the target after hit
Vespid:
- Changed cooldown on Buzz to 90 seconds and +1 second per level, flight time is a base amount of 30 seconds that increases by 1 second per level.
