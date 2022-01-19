Update 1.28.207 - Maintenance Update with Bugfixes & Minor Updates

- Multiplayer Games: game creators can now pin game-wall posts (or delete offending messages by players).
- Lone Wolf Server (Multiplayer): clan-players are now prevented from joining (improving fairness).
- Username Changes: username changes are now available for all types of accounts (incl. guest accounts). You can change your username for free during the first 24h, after that any changes are paid. Giving free username changes has been a lot of busywork for the moderators, that's why the policy has changed. Sorry for the inconvenience.
- Username Changes/New Accounts: usernames can now be changed freely during the 24h after account creation.
- Username Changes/Old accounts: if you have an older account, and you didn't get a free name change, you have till March 31, 2022 to get your name changed. After that, changing the name is a paid feature. Please contact the moderators with your username if you want to change it. Any messages requesting to change the username without an actual username given will be ignored.
- Clan Names: can now be changed also.
- Account Verification: requires username and password now, so people remember what they used and also change the password in case it was auto-generated.
- Language: latest translations added - Thanks :-D
- Game Manual: lists the available text decorations for the game (moved out of admin guide into regular manual).
- Game Manual: RTF export now supports images and is better formatted.
- Investigated (reported by Hustla): 1. place finisher didn't properly get the 1. place award and ratings. Problem not found and not able to reproduce (sorting checked).
- UI: improved the copy/paste popup for text messages. Should now work always also on touch screens using long-touch.
- UI: minor update for dropdown list (better alignment).
- UI: awards will not be capped at "999+" anymore and show larger number also.
- UI: map scroll speed can be adjusted (in game's settings).
- Mouse: option to capture the mouse cursor in the window added (defaults to fullscreen only for now).
- Internal: collection ArrayList replaced with faster internal implementation.
- Internal: minor performance update due to better utilization of suitable collection classes (no auto-boxing).
- Internal: fail-safes added for chat server (string checks).
- Admin Guide: information that we cannot hand out passwords for players that cannot log in. They need to remember.
- Moderating: player-created games can be deleted by the owner or Executive members.
- Moderating: incognito games a player is in are shown to moderators also.
- Maintenance: location lookup database updated.
- Backup: changed the backup interval to daily. Please note, some servers will be down for a few minutes daily around UTC 9:00 and UTC 9:30 to perform the backup. Sorry for the inconvenience.
- Bugfix: under some circumstances, a dead faction could still give e.g. -1% permanent negative happiness due to a declaration of war that was created directly after it perished.
- Bugfix: animated GIF export using ALT+F2 not properly working (transparent color problem).
- Bugfix AI: fuel consumption wasn't properly calculated.
- Bugfix Clan Rating: the bottom instead of the top player ratings were taken to calculate the average clan rating.
- Bugfix: preventing line breaks when number for stone, wood etc. are too big.
- Bugfix: looping text in Arabic had spaces added which resulted in the text to be wrongly rendered.
- Bugfix: retaining images could result in the callback not be called causing a locked screen.
- Bugfix: some smilies including the '|' character didn't render due to the parser believing it to be a control character.
- Bugfix: prevent OpenGL invalid value errors if glScissor(...) had negative width.
- Bugfix: parsing the {RISE} tag parameters took the wrong index [1] instead of [0].
- Bugfix: improved parsing of country/language to obtain correct store (especially Droid for CN).
- Bugfix: moderators can now force-add a user to a clan (was failing if no clan request was pending also).
- Bugfix: countdown timer value was written wrong for certain hour-values (e.g. 1080).
- Bugfix: proper text escaping for error message when creating a tournament or so. Won't show "" anymore.
- Bugfix Attempt: mail system timeouts by better synchronization (mail deletion).
- Bugfix Crashes: when the window was resize too disproportional causing a too wide or tall texture buffer to be requested.
- Bugfix Crashes: legacy map town overviews were crashing (polygons didn't have enough points defined).
- Bugfix Crashes: game could crash when being shut down due to still executing actions after everything is disposed.
- Bugfix Crashes: random events could have division by '0'.
- Bugfix Crashes: game could crash if start up in fullscreen mode was enabled.
- Bugfix Freezes: fixed some problems while installing file handlers on Mac OS X (cause freezes due to starting on 1. thread requirement).
