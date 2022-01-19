 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Mini Matches update for 19 January 2022

Patch Notes for 0.16.6

Share · View all patches · Build 8044940 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new version of Mini Matches (0.16.6) is available, with the following bug fixes:

  • Colours on flag now work in networked mode.
  • Character 's' now rendering properly.
  • Front of flag shouldn't collide with flagbearer.
  • Reduced flag capture time.
  • Stop flag from flickering/intersecting background
  • Game crashes when medusa uses ability in tutorial.
  • "Connecting" menu still flashes up briefly when not in online mode.
  • Game crashes when playing "Capture The Flag" directly after tutorial.

Changed files in this update

Mini Matches Windows32 Content Depot 941891
  • Loading history…
Mini Matches Windows64 Content Depot 941892
  • Loading history…
Mini Matches MacOS Content Depot 941893
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.