Patch Notes for 0.16.6

A new version of Mini Matches (0.16.6) is available, with the following bug fixes:
- Colours on flag now work in networked mode.
- Character 's' now rendering properly.
- Front of flag shouldn't collide with flagbearer.
- Reduced flag capture time.
- Stop flag from flickering/intersecting background
- Game crashes when medusa uses ability in tutorial.
- "Connecting" menu still flashes up briefly when not in online mode.
- Game crashes when playing "Capture The Flag" directly after tutorial.
Changed files in this update