Alina of the Arena update for 19 January 2022

Early Access is OUT NOW!

Alina of the Arena update for 19 January 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

"Alina of the Arena" Early Access is out now!

go to get it and enjoy the game!

Welcome to join our discord to discuss the game and give the dev feedback:

https://discord.gg/EF3HTqW

