 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Isles of Etherion update for 19 January 2022

Beta V0.12 is now LIVE!

Share · View all patches · Build 8044610 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Horns are now again visible in the Character Creator
  • Males are no longer missing legs in the Character creator
  • Improved performance playing male characters in-game
  • Increased Elemental contribution from killing deer, boars, bears, and wolves as well as T1 Trees
  • Added Quest indicators over active quest givers
  • Fixed skin in Character Creator should work properly now with tattoo or color change
  • Fixed not teleporting to airship when right-clicking the key
  • added icons over the head of merchants
  • Changed starting area quest line to better explain spell systems
  • Increased Human attack power to be more in line with other races
  • Updated Spellbook
  • Fixed issue with Male Elf creation

Changed files in this update

Wild Mage - Phantom Twilight Content Depot 771771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.