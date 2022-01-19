- Horns are now again visible in the Character Creator
- Males are no longer missing legs in the Character creator
- Improved performance playing male characters in-game
- Increased Elemental contribution from killing deer, boars, bears, and wolves as well as T1 Trees
- Added Quest indicators over active quest givers
- Fixed skin in Character Creator should work properly now with tattoo or color change
- Fixed not teleporting to airship when right-clicking the key
- added icons over the head of merchants
- Changed starting area quest line to better explain spell systems
- Increased Human attack power to be more in line with other races
- Updated Spellbook
- Fixed issue with Male Elf creation
Isles of Etherion update for 19 January 2022
Beta V0.12 is now LIVE!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update