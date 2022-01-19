Ver2.11.100 The Apex of Logic and Cardinal Scales Part 1

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New Encounters

Mythos

・Added The Apex of Logic and Cardinal Scales Chapter 1

・Added new maps and areas

・Added new background music

Encounters

・Extra Style Justitia... Isuka's Extra Style is available.

・Star Dream Encounter is available (Paid, 1 Time Only)

In the Star Dream Encounter, after the 10 ally Encounter, you will receive a Star Dreams Piece that can encounter a 5-star class character.

The characters that are encounterable in the Star Dream Encounter and Star Dreams Piece are only those released as of version 2.11.100. Characters added in later versions will be unavailable.

Previously obtained Star Dreams Pieces cannot be used in the version 2.11.100 Star Dreams Piece Encounter.

The expiration date of the Star Dreams Piece is 30 days from the time of initiating the Star Dream Encounter.

・Fateful Encounter (Paid, 2 Times Max) is available.

・Encounter Isuka and "Encounter Dewey" are available (Paid, 1 Time Only Each)

*You are guaranteed to encounter the following characters' classes on the 10th character in the Encounter

[table] [tr][th]Encounter Isuka[/th][th]Encounter Dewey[/th][/tr] [tr][td]Isuka (5-star: Admiral)[/td][td]Dewey (5-star: Stormbreaker)[/td][/tr] [/table]

・The "Ally Encounters" under Regular Encounters were updated.

Added Autoplay Story feature.

The Autoplay Story feature allows you to automatically continue in the text of the main story during playback.

You can use it when playing through stories such as the main story.

*Autoplay Story can't be used during the following.

・Autotext inside of events

・Making selections inside of events

・Event text in battles

・System messages outside of Replay Story

・Encounter events when encountering a new ally

・The app must be updated to version 2.11.100.

Added Mythos to the Replay Story feature.

Go to the basement from the first floor of Time's Forgotten Stop and talk to the bard to check it out.

You can replay the stories from Mythos in the version 2.11.100 update.

Uncompleted Mythos will not be displayed.

Specified Mythos

・Song of Sword and Wings of Lost Paradise

・Subquests

・Part 13 of the Main Story must be cleared

・The app must be updated to version 2.11.100.

Mythos: The Apex of Logic and Cardinal Scales is currently unavailable.

We are planning to add more chapters to the Replay Story feature in the future.

Campaign Information

The Global Version of Another Eden celebrates its 3rd anniversary on January 29, 2022!

We've accomplished a lot so far thanks to the support of our many players.

The entire development and management team is extremely grateful for your support.

We'll be holding the following campaign as the first phase of our 3rd anniversary celebration.

・Chronos Stone Sale Information

・A limited time 2000 Chronos Stone package

・A limited time 4000 Chronos Stone package

▼Duration

January 19, 2022 3:00 (UTC) – January 27, 2022 14:59 (UTC)

*Each can be purchased twice

・Increased login bonuses!

・Chronos Stones x20 -> Chronos Stones x100

*Duration: January 18, 2022 15:00 (UTC) – February 2, 2022 14:59 (UTC)

・Achievement Reward (Chronos Stone) Bonus

・During the following duration, we've increased the amount of achievement rewards you receive when you start the Mythos: The Apex of Logic and Cardinal Scales Chapter 1.

[table][tr][th]Achievement "Happy-Go-Lucky" Reward[/th][/tr] [tr][td]Chronos Stones x10 -> Chronos Stones x50[/td][/tr][/table]

Achievement: "Happy-Go-Lucky" will activate after the beginning event scene is finished.

The increased reward amount will be delivered to your inbox.

▼Campaign Duration

From the version 2.11.100 update to February 18, 2022 14:59 (UTC).

・The amount of key items obtained in the following episodes and symphonies are tripled.

▼Episodes

・Two Knights and the Holy Sword: Miglancian Magic

・IDA School Part 1 Absolute Zero Chain: Scores

・The 1000 Year Ark of the Ocean Palace: Atlantis Pearls

・IDA School Part 2 Butterfly's City and Heaven's Cradle: Cocoon's Dreams

・The Celestial Tower and the Shadow Witch: Dark Residue

・The Closed-off Open World and the Azure Rebel: Time Layers Force

・First Knight and the Holy Sword: Ethereal Dewdrops

▼Symphony

・Tails of Time and the Brave Four -Tales of Chronographia-: Dreamcolor Ink

▼Duration

From the ver 2.11.100 update until the ver 2.11.300 update

*After the update to 2.11.300, the amount of key items obtained will return to their version 2.10.200 levels.

Identified Issue

・There are cases where the time duration for the 2,000 and 4,000 Chronos Stones' sales are displayed incorrectly.

Correct: –1/27(UTC) x1

*The issue can be fixed by updating to version 2.11.100.

Fixed the following issues

・There are cases where the display becomes distorted in some areas in the Episode: The 3000 Realm Ark and the Sea Abyss.

・Text and display issues.

・Other small bugs.