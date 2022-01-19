Patch Notes for v.1.0.4

Hello Wardens, it is getting colder and colder these days. Have you remembered to grab a blanket while watching over the prison? ːkarrynComfyː

Mod developers can now rest easy! With the v.1.0.4 marks the final code update in a while. If you haven't been following along the updated v.1.0.3 patch notes from the previous news post, I've been optimizing parts of the code since last week. And that's because Valve gave us a Steam Deck for testing!! ːkarrynFanː

There will be further Steam Deck-only optimizations near the end of February before the Steam Deck is officially released to the public. But until then, we will go back to the original 2022 roadmap,

(which is available in English on SubscribeStar and in Japanese on Ci-enːkarrynGlassesː)

and continue working on the code for additional localizations like Chinese and Russian. Until that work is completed, there will be will no more updates other than for bug fixes and typos. After the various work outlined in the 2022 roadmap is finished, we will begin working on additional content for Karryn's Prison in the form of a Gym side job. ːkarrynː

But all these are potentially many, many months away, so please don't hold your breath! Stay safe everyone, and please continue to enjoy managing Karryn's Prison. ːgoblinInmateː

As always, stay up to date by following us on our Discord and Twitter accounts! ːkarrynComfyː

Discord: https://discord.gg/Zb7gG3u

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Remtairy