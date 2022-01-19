0.6.2 Patch Note

New World Builder and New 1100 Rest area

We have a new part-time World Builder, Betty!

Her first job was refreshing the 1100 Rest Area. More things will be followed!



New Vehicle

Duke is added



In-Game Feature Request and Vote

You can now post feature requests from the game and vote (Voting is limited to 3 votes per day)





Auto Parking Brake is Removed

Now you have to put parking brake before leaving the vehicle, otherwise, the vehicle will not stop.

This is chosen to player can push around the vehicle after leaving it

In the case of trailers, you can toggle the parking brake on the Control Panel (Thanks to Gtagentleman)



Back to the ground (Beta)

When the system detects a vehicle accelerate rapidly due to physics error, it rolls back to its previous damage state and reset the location

Engine stops when there is no fuel left. Jerrycan to the rescue!

Vehicle no longer move if the fuel tank is empty

Roadside refuel service cost is increased

Jerrycan Item is added. You can buy it from Fuel Pump and hold 3 Jerrycans for each Quick slot and each Jerrycan holds 20Liter of fuel. It's one-time use.



Improved/New/Changed

[Sound] Parking brake sound added for Trailers

[XP] Now each track gives different Racer XP by lap (Thansk to ODST_General)

[Stuck] Character stuck detection is improved (Thanks to Citizen of Nowhere)

[Drive] Now you cannot steal a vehicle when someone is driving it (Thanks to FixFote and Noodle)

[UI] Cursor mode Key Hint UI is added and Quick bar is highlighted during Cursor mode (Thanks to Nethiuz)

[UI] Vehicle selection UI is removed from Join Menu (Thanks to .Dakota)

[Input] "Disable controller while in background" option is added (Thanks to [GTY]Lou)

[Localization] Unfinished Languages are removed from the game (Thanks to Skaala)

[Vehicle] Small cage trailer's cargo space width is increased to fit 2 Power box (Thanks to ΣLЯICOFATAL)

[Bus] Bus passengers now say "Thank you" randomly when they leave (Thanks to [GTY]Lou)

[Radio] '181.fm The Mix' is added (Thanks to B Man)

[Optimize] Mirror is off at the low settings and My Car Only at the mid settings

Bug Fixed