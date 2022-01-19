Minor Bug Fix Patch - The Kroenyx Patch - Congrats on reaching 3rd place!

Share · View all patches · Build 8044554 · Last edited 19 January 2022 – 03:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Change Log

Fixed a lot of Leaderboard bugs

Fixed title screen input bugs

Fixed ingame interface bugs

Fixed shooting bug being unlimited

Added GK Maker autosave feature

Addressed the following feedback given by Stevie Wonder and Larasana

Fixed major bug of map preview plays as the actual map on Chapter 1 when coming from GK Maker

Reworded charge message blink to make charge system easier to understand

As a tribute to the community, we named this patch the Kroenyx patch to celebrate the milestone of being 4th person to break 500k and now the 3rd Rank on Chapter 1.

Chapter 1 Steam Leaderboard:

https://steamcommunity.com/stats/1281400/leaderboards/7123044/

Congratulations Kroenyx!

Milestone Clip: https://twitter.com/GoodKnightHell/status/1483422955082510339

You can follow him in the following:

https://www.twitch.tv/kroenyx

https://twitter.com/Kroenyx

And a friendly reminder the #PHVtuber only community tournament is still up for registration!



"Lets start the year right with the first ever Good Knight Tournament!

We want give back our love and support to Team GK for their epic-#buttclenching bullet hell game and helping the community grow." - Kyun Entertainment

Event Date: 29 January 2022 - 3 PM - Saturday

Registration Link: https://bit.ly/3F07ri8

Source: https://www.facebook.com/kyunofficial/posts/4740016009407714