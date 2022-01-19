Minor Bug Fix Patch - The Kroenyx Patch - Congrats on reaching 3rd place!

Change Log
- Fixed a lot of Leaderboard bugs
- Fixed title screen input bugs
- Fixed ingame interface bugs
- Fixed shooting bug being unlimited
- Added GK Maker autosave feature
Addressed the following feedback given by Stevie Wonder and Larasana
- Fixed major bug of map preview plays as the actual map on Chapter 1 when coming from GK Maker
- Reworded charge message blink to make charge system easier to understand
As a tribute to the community, we named this patch the Kroenyx patch to celebrate the milestone of being 4th person to break 500k and now the 3rd Rank on Chapter 1.
Chapter 1 Steam Leaderboard:
https://steamcommunity.com/stats/1281400/leaderboards/7123044/
Congratulations Kroenyx!
Milestone Clip: https://twitter.com/GoodKnightHell/status/1483422955082510339
You can follow him in the following:
https://www.twitch.tv/kroenyx
https://twitter.com/Kroenyx
And a friendly reminder the #PHVtuber only community tournament is still up for registration!
"Lets start the year right with the first ever Good Knight Tournament!
We want give back our love and support to Team GK for their epic-#buttclenching bullet hell game and helping the community grow." - Kyun Entertainment
Event Date: 29 January 2022 - 3 PM - Saturday
Registration Link: https://bit.ly/3F07ri8
Source: https://www.facebook.com/kyunofficial/posts/4740016009407714
