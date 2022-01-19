Final release candidate 1/18/2022

This release contains a month of gameplay balancing and minor bug fixes. As long as no major issues are found this will be the final version for the 1.0 release.
- Overall player weapon and monster health balancing
- Sieges are more likely to occur
- The game is substantially easier early on
- Balanced building costs for build mode
- Destroyed buildings in siege combat remain destroyed
- It's easier for the player to find weapons to buy from markets
- Necromancers and summoners now summon correctly
Changed files in this update