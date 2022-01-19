 Skip to content

Empire of Ember update for 19 January 2022

Final release candidate 1/18/2022

Empire of Ember update for 19 January 2022

Final release candidate 1/18/2022

This release contains a month of gameplay balancing and minor bug fixes. As long as no major issues are found this will be the final version for the 1.0 release.

  • Overall player weapon and monster health balancing
  • Sieges are more likely to occur
  • The game is substantially easier early on
  • Balanced building costs for build mode
  • Destroyed buildings in siege combat remain destroyed
  • It's easier for the player to find weapons to buy from markets
  • Necromancers and summoners now summon correctly

