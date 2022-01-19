 Skip to content

KurtzPel update for 19 January 2022

[Announcement] [Radiant Magic Stone] Synthesis Recipes will be Removed

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello, Chasers!

Please note that most of the [Radiant Magic Stone] synthesis recipes will be removed during the next UTC+0 2022 January 26th (Wed) maintenance.

During the last year’s October System Revamp, we added some recipes to let players use their old materials into [Radiant Magic Stone]. After the UTC+0 2022 January 26th (Wed) update, all Radiant Magic Stone recipes excluding the below will be removed from the game. If you have any old materials left, make sure to use them before the update!

Excluded Synthesis Recipe:

Thank you.

KurtzPel Content Depot 844871
