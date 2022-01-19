 Skip to content

Desktop Kanojo update for 19 January 2022

Bug fixes and optimizations

Build 8044380

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed an issue that caused items not to be displayed when opening the workshop interface.
  2. Fixed the issue that the model position display is not normal when switching between multiple monitors.
  3. Some minor optimizations have been made.

Changed files in this update

Desktop Kanojo Windows Depot 1284821
Desktop Kanojo - Free DLC (1291700) 个 Depot Depot 1291700
