- Bugfix: Zero delta time note release would cause some drum track events to be silent.
- Bugfix: Stuck notes. Fixed bug where playing notes, then stopping playback, then placing notes on the same pitches as notes that were previously playing when playback stopped would cause those newly placed notes to get stuck.
- Performance Improvement: Don't do any shader processing when no vfx filter is selected.
DanielX.net Paint Composer update for 19 January 2022
0.5.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Windows Content Depot 1208554
macOS Content Depot 1208555
Linux Content Depot 1208556
