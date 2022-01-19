 Skip to content

DanielX.net Paint Composer update for 19 January 2022

0.5.6

Build 8044366

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bugfix: Zero delta time note release would cause some drum track events to be silent.
  • Bugfix: Stuck notes. Fixed bug where playing notes, then stopping playback, then placing notes on the same pitches as notes that were previously playing when playback stopped would cause those newly placed notes to get stuck.
  • Performance Improvement: Don't do any shader processing when no vfx filter is selected.

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 1208554
macOS Content Depot 1208555
Linux Content Depot 1208556
