Thank you so much for playing VR SHOOT AROUND!!

We updated following contents today.

Version 1.8.3

Addition / Bugfix :

Added the function to fine-tune the position of the grabbed ball in Settings >> Adjustment.

Fixed a bug where free play rim-net physics would be incorrect after playing 9-hoops.

Version 1.8.2 and 1.8.3 are integrated due to internal reasons.

Please enjoy!! Thanks!!