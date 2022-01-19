Killer conscience

-
The game now records each type of kill you've made.
-
-- Your historical kills are guessed at.
-
Kills can now either be hidden or known.
-
You'll have to work to keep hidden kills hidden, or reveal them by choice.
-
Most NPC interactions are now based on known kills.
-
The clinic will now clear up any Evidence at the scene if you ask them to dispose of a body.
-
On the run cards for each area now appear in all place decks (although they've been renamed).
-
On the run cards now exist for the airport and bordertown.
-
A body can now sometimes be set as a closed area, which can alter the scene slightly.
-
Evidence no longer appears at the top right.
-
System down now forces a random option on you, instead of letting you choose.
-
If it's blocked, the neural interface now gives more info on hover about what's happening.
-
The SensPerience port is now considered to be an actual second port in your head, and not just for sorting spikes.
-
The main and secondary ports can now get spikes locked into them separately.
-
Refined some other things to do with neural interface locks.
-
You can now restart Cyberchurch if you refused Jax initially, or later on The Technician (use Manage your life).
-
You now get an old pick-up truck back from breaking up a logistics team, if you hired it from Smith.
-
You can now send an murder squad after an enemy in the Projects.
-
You can now work with your Projects murder squads via your inventory.
-
New tutorial content.
-
New artwork.
-
An additional performance improvement for cards with a lot of options.
-
Fixed buying heroin decreasing rather increasing Money for the Jags/Modes.
-
Fixed sometimes getting Course/Credit at the night school without a course active.
-
Fixed a problem with dissolving fire teams.
-
Fixed being able to equip spikes through cards if you're locked due to A dangerous game.
-
Fixed some minor bugs to do with chases.
-
Possibly fixed extra items being equipped sometimes when working with outfits.
-
Fixed a bug that meant clothing wear wasn't getting applied.
-
Fixed some potential corner cases to do with neural interface locks.
-
Fixed a potential timing inconsistency problem for events that use actions.
-
Fixed upcoming events sometimes being duplicated on game load.
-
Fixed a small problem on The pain.
-
Fixed a bug on Move your ass.
-
A few more typos fixed; thanks for the reports.
Killer conscience
