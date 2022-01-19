 Skip to content

cyberpunkdreams update for 19 January 2022

Killer conscience

Build 8044141

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • The game now records each type of kill you've made.

  • -- Your historical kills are guessed at.

  • Kills can now either be hidden or known.

  • You'll have to work to keep hidden kills hidden, or reveal them by choice.

  • Most NPC interactions are now based on known kills.

  • The clinic will now clear up any Evidence at the scene if you ask them to dispose of a body.

  • On the run cards for each area now appear in all place decks (although they've been renamed).

  • On the run cards now exist for the airport and bordertown.

  • A body can now sometimes be set as a closed area, which can alter the scene slightly.

  • Evidence no longer appears at the top right.

  • System down now forces a random option on you, instead of letting you choose.

  • If it's blocked, the neural interface now gives more info on hover about what's happening.

  • The SensPerience port is now considered to be an actual second port in your head, and not just for sorting spikes.

  • The main and secondary ports can now get spikes locked into them separately.

  • Refined some other things to do with neural interface locks.

  • You can now restart Cyberchurch if you refused Jax initially, or later on The Technician (use Manage your life).

  • You now get an old pick-up truck back from breaking up a logistics team, if you hired it from Smith.

  • You can now send an murder squad after an enemy in the Projects.

  • You can now work with your Projects murder squads via your inventory.

  • New tutorial content.

  • New artwork.

  • An additional performance improvement for cards with a lot of options.

  • Fixed buying heroin decreasing rather increasing Money for the Jags/Modes.

  • Fixed sometimes getting Course/Credit at the night school without a course active.

  • Fixed a problem with dissolving fire teams.

  • Fixed being able to equip spikes through cards if you're locked due to A dangerous game.

  • Fixed some minor bugs to do with chases.

  • Possibly fixed extra items being equipped sometimes when working with outfits.

  • Fixed a bug that meant clothing wear wasn't getting applied.

  • Fixed some potential corner cases to do with neural interface locks.

  • Fixed a potential timing inconsistency problem for events that use actions.

  • Fixed upcoming events sometimes being duplicated on game load.

  • Fixed a small problem on The pain.

  • Fixed a bug on Move your ass.

  • A few more typos fixed; thanks for the reports.

