Exit to main menu and mission fixs

Lots of important code updates in this build. You can now exit to the main menu and switch worlds/characters. We also updated to a newer version of unity and resolved a bunch of bugs and mission UI issues. The updates in this build are foundational to whats coming next with Creative Mode and some other new content.
V0.2.36
- Setup exit to main menu logic instead of quiting the game.
- Fixed mission list UI showing missions status incorrectly and sometimes in duplicate.
- Fixed issue where on start up, current world selection text could show the characters name.
- Biomes now support a variety of island types adding more variety to biomes.
- Fixed caged Titan spawn so it properly spawns on the ocean floor.
- Fixed golem spawn scenario where they could get stuck in their "hide" animation but are in combat.
- Fixed sail boat sailing off on its own if you died while it had full sail and then revived the boat.
- Fixed water pipes so they correctly remove water when they are used with a pump.
- Fixed wall vertical auto destruction so its not blocked by penetrating collision like floors.
- Fixed player select menu so it shows the previous options behind the active menu like the world menu does
- Fixed MegaGolem null-ref.
- Fixed duplicate mission characters spawning in some cases.
- Fixed duplicate titan relics showing up when the user switches between characters in a specific way.
- Fixed various mission tracking bugs and mission duplication bugs.
- Fixed pirate towers sometimes dropping incorrect "epic" loot when they should be dropping metal sheets loot.
- Reduced gpu and cpu memory used.
Changed files in this update