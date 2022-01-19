 Skip to content

Breakwaters update for 19 January 2022

Exit to main menu and mission fixs

Build 8044050

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Lots of important code updates in this build. You can now exit to the main menu and switch worlds/characters. We also updated to a newer version of unity and resolved a bunch of bugs and mission UI issues. The updates in this build are foundational to whats coming next with Creative Mode and some other new content.

V0.2.36

  • Setup exit to main menu logic instead of quiting the game.
  • Fixed mission list UI showing missions status incorrectly and sometimes in duplicate.
  • Fixed issue where on start up, current world selection text could show the characters name.
  • Biomes now support a variety of island types adding more variety to biomes.
  • Fixed caged Titan spawn so it properly spawns on the ocean floor.
  • Fixed golem spawn scenario where they could get stuck in their "hide" animation but are in combat.
  • Fixed sail boat sailing off on its own if you died while it had full sail and then revived the boat.
  • Fixed water pipes so they correctly remove water when they are used with a pump.
  • Fixed wall vertical auto destruction so its not blocked by penetrating collision like floors.
  • Fixed player select menu so it shows the previous options behind the active menu like the world menu does
  • Fixed MegaGolem null-ref.
  • Fixed duplicate mission characters spawning in some cases.
  • Fixed duplicate titan relics showing up when the user switches between characters in a specific way.
  • Fixed various mission tracking bugs and mission duplication bugs.
  • Fixed pirate towers sometimes dropping incorrect "epic" loot when they should be dropping metal sheets loot.
  • Reduced gpu and cpu memory used.

