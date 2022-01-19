01.19.2022 Update Notes

Many thanks to everyone who bought and supported my game during early access process.
Additions
- Missing translations completed
- Billboard added to manual car wash area
- Now restaurant recipes need ingredients
- Ingredient buy panel added to restaurant
- New Modification parts added
- Added new items to houses that can be purchased
- Now npc can do manual wash
- Basketball counts now saved
Fixes
- Restaurant customer wants unavailable recipe bug fixed
- Fixed the issue where the modification screen would appear on the other player when entering the modification area.
- Fixed a bug that caused customers leaving the station to get stuck in the back alley
- Fixed PingPong panel staying open issue
- Fixed a bug where some parts of some vehicles remained in the old paint
- The problem of showing the outline around the vehicle while driving has been fixed.
- Fixed the problem of not being able to enter one of the purchased houses
- Fixed the NPC stability problem
- You can no longer cheat in the basketball hoop
- Fixed an issue when exit from pickup not being able to interact again with the pickup
Changes&Improvements
- Now, if you take the wrong food to the customers at the restaurant, there is a high probability that they will leave without paying.
- NPC minimap icon color changed
- NPC Idle > Walk animation transition improved
- Employees will now be named according to their gender.
- Now it's harder to blackout when a vehicle hits us.
- Bouncy physics material added to ball
If you encounter a bug in the game, feel free to contact me on discord.
