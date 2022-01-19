 Skip to content

Pumping Simulator update for 19 January 2022

01.19.2022 Update Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Many thanks to everyone who bought and supported my game during early access process.

Additions

  • Missing translations completed
  • Billboard added to manual car wash area
  • Now restaurant recipes need ingredients
  • Ingredient buy panel added to restaurant
  • New Modification parts added
  • Added new items to houses that can be purchased
  • Now npc can do manual wash
  • Basketball counts now saved

Fixes

  • Restaurant customer wants unavailable recipe bug fixed
  • Fixed the issue where the modification screen would appear on the other player when entering the modification area.
  • Fixed a bug that caused customers leaving the station to get stuck in the back alley
  • Fixed PingPong panel staying open issue
  • Fixed a bug where some parts of some vehicles remained in the old paint
  • The problem of showing the outline around the vehicle while driving has been fixed.
  • Fixed the problem of not being able to enter one of the purchased houses
  • Fixed the NPC stability problem
  • You can no longer cheat in the basketball hoop
  • Fixed an issue when exit from pickup not being able to interact again with the pickup

Changes&Improvements

  • Now, if you take the wrong food to the customers at the restaurant, there is a high probability that they will leave without paying.
  • NPC minimap icon color changed
  • NPC Idle > Walk animation transition improved
  • Employees will now be named according to their gender.
  • Now it's harder to blackout when a vehicle hits us.
  • Bouncy physics material added to ball

If you encounter a bug in the game, feel free to contact me on discord.

