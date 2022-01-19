Build 3.4.0 is Live on testing branch!

Bug Fixes
- Fixed extra letters appearing on the side of the trucks. ( specifically with trucks assigned to station 4)
- Vehicle camera fixed
- Fixed old wheels being on quint
- Restored Weather
-Removed Extra engine from the map
- Updated Hydrant replication code to hopefully solve water issues
- If player ends up characterless for whatever reason, any input will now respawn character (I.E. Vehicle gets deleted while you are in it, you can now respawn)
Emergencies
- Added House fire in 5's local [Seashell Ln]
- Added Apartment building fire. [12 Alice Ln]
- Forest fire, Canton National Park
Map Changes
- Prison has been moved to station 3 local behind Griffen Dr area
- added new area behind station 7
- added new park in city
- Trailer Park has been moved to Station 3's Local
- Added Some minor details around the new trailer park location like Telephone poles, and street signs
- Added Forestry watch towers around Station 3 camp area
- Added Interior to Emergency room ambulance entrance
- Added Helipad to Hospital grounds near ER entrance
Fire Stations
- Improved Station 7's Interior + Exterior
- Added Door Opener, and Assignment board to 7
Smoke
- Replaced Smoke Columns with better effect
Vehicles Changes
- First person mode now follows truck
- Replaced Brush engine with new model
Engine 3
- Marker (amber) lights are now only active when the headlights are on
Helicopter
- Added 4 Passenger Seats
- No Longer destroys itself during exits
- Added Helicopter Recall Stations near helipad. If no pilot, you can summon helicopter back to pad
Tools
- Added Portable Ponds (Has same capacity as Tanker 1)
Tanker 3
- Improved Handling
- Improved Exhaust Smoke
Apartment building fire
- FDC, and Stand pipes in stairwells
- Working sliding glass doors in rear
- Possibility for giant roof fire.
A bug fix will be released in a few days before this is moved to the default branch
HOW TO ACCESS THE BUILD!
- Load up steam and head to your library
- Right click on Into the Flames and then select "Properties"
- Head to the Beta tab and in the drop down select "testing" (no password needed)
- This will then download the new update for you
Changed depots in testing branch