Into The Flames update for 19 January 2022

Build 3.4.0 is Live on testing branch!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed extra letters appearing on the side of the trucks. ( specifically with trucks assigned to station 4)
  • Vehicle camera fixed
  • Fixed old wheels being on quint
  • Restored Weather

    -Removed Extra engine from the map
  • Updated Hydrant replication code to hopefully solve water issues
  • If player ends up characterless for whatever reason, any input will now respawn character (I.E. Vehicle gets deleted while you are in it, you can now respawn)

Emergencies

  • Added House fire in 5's local [Seashell Ln]
  • Added Apartment building fire. [12 Alice Ln]
  • Forest fire, Canton National Park

Map Changes

  • Prison has been moved to station 3 local behind Griffen Dr area
  • added new area behind station 7
  • added new park in city
  • Trailer Park has been moved to Station 3's Local
  • Added Some minor details around the new trailer park location like Telephone poles, and street signs
  • Added Forestry watch towers around Station 3 camp area
  • Added Interior to Emergency room ambulance entrance
  • Added Helipad to Hospital grounds near ER entrance

Fire Stations

  • Improved Station 7's Interior + Exterior
  • Added Door Opener, and Assignment board to 7

Smoke

  • Replaced Smoke Columns with better effect

Vehicles Changes

  • First person mode now follows truck
  • Replaced Brush engine with new model

Engine 3

  • Marker (amber) lights are now only active when the headlights are on

Helicopter

  • Added 4 Passenger Seats
  • No Longer destroys itself during exits
  • Added Helicopter Recall Stations near helipad. If no pilot, you can summon helicopter back to pad

Tools

  • Added Portable Ponds (Has same capacity as Tanker 1)

Tanker 3

  • Improved Handling
  • Improved Exhaust Smoke

Apartment building fire

  • FDC, and Stand pipes in stairwells
  • Working sliding glass doors in rear
  • Possibility for giant roof fire.

A bug fix will be released in a few days before this is moved to the default branch

HOW TO ACCESS THE BUILD!

  • Load up steam and head to your library
  • Right click on Into the Flames and then select "Properties"
  • Head to the Beta tab and in the drop down select "testing" (no password needed)
  • This will then download the new update for you

