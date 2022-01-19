Update 0.9: New Bosses

Hi Everyone,

It's been a while since the last update. I needed to take some time off and then I spent some time planning the new year, updating my set up and upgrading to the latest version of Unreal Engine (this should result in some performance improvements, especially around loading times).

The funny thing about being a solo developer is that when you take a break nothing gets done! 😀

In this new update I thought having a big content push would be best, so I developed three new bosses. In the next update (which will be 0.10, not 1.0 - we'll get there eventually, but not quite yet) I plan to address some of the core gameplay issues I've identified over the last month, so you can expect some changes to the energy and part economy. Remember you can join the Discord to chat with me and get the latest builds before anyone else.

New bosses

The new bosses will show up with a 50% chance, and you'll get the old ones the rest of the time. For now you won't know what's coming, though I plan to change that pretty soon.

Behemoth

Ridiculously strong, even at a distance you won't be safe from his rock throwing.

Scorpion

Their armored carapace makes Scorpions very difficult to deal with, you'll need to buy your time until they weaken before you strike. Did I mention they hunt in packs?

Dragon

The king of the monsters, fire-breathing dragons of legend are as scary as they come. Approach it, if you dare, and if you can!

Other fixes

A couple small fixes complete this update:

Scrolling direction fixed before entering battle

Applying upgrades energy cost increased

Transform will no longer restart music while in battle

Fixed UI issues after transforming in battle

Expect more goodness soon, I'm 100% back in the saddle. Remember to please leave a positive review if you haven't already, I really appreciate each and every one. And if you would like to chat with me, the best way to do it is to join our Discord - plus you can get all the upcoming changes before anyone else in the beta branch.

/Sergio

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1389360/Mech_Armada/