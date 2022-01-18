Update .78 Fixing, Fixing, Fixing

Hey guys! As some of you may have seen we have been really busy launching our third game Operation Zeta. Wanted to give you guys something for Rekindling as well to let you know we haven't stopped work on it! We have a ton of bug fixes and performance improvements in this update.

We are also laying some groundwork for a massive overhaul of the start of the game/ ease of use. (We have been taking a deep dive on everything currently on the HUD & UI to see what we want to fix/improve). As well some fun new features such as Boss wave nights and "Blood Moon" days are in the works for the next update!

Overall long story short we fixed a lot of bugs :) Let us know what you think and thanks for the continued support, Sorry for the long time between updates the next update will not be that far away, Read the full(ish) patch notes below!

0.78.0