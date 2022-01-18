Update .78 Fixing, Fixing, Fixing

Hey guys! As some of you may have seen we have been really busy launching our third game Operation Zeta. Wanted to give you guys something for Rekindling as well to let you know we haven't stopped work on it! We have a ton of bug fixes and performance improvements in this update.
We are also laying some groundwork for a massive overhaul of the start of the game/ ease of use. (We have been taking a deep dive on everything currently on the HUD & UI to see what we want to fix/improve). As well some fun new features such as Boss wave nights and "Blood Moon" days are in the works for the next update!
Overall long story short we fixed a lot of bugs :) Let us know what you think and thanks for the continued support, Sorry for the long time between updates the next update will not be that far away, Read the full(ish) patch notes below!
0.78.0
- Updated to latest version of our game engine (FreakingSweet)
- Added warning when you don't have the proper building for a queued crafting job
- Added ability to name your settlements with randomly generated names.
- Changed low food icon
- Changed low bed, food and toilet warnings to properly scale with base size.
- Changed character menus to hold last menu open when switching between characters
- Changed jobs to update better when there are large queues of jobs.
- Improved the readability of a lot of the main menu screens.
- Fixed bug where jobs would display the warning "Outside safe zone" During the day.
- Fixed crash with VBay
- Fixed Stored power not saving on save game
- Fixed Stored power not showing on client games in multiplayer
- Fixed bug where you could resist ZTD if you took control of a survivor while infected.
- Fixed Rare crash with out of bounds jobs
- Fixed rancher not costing anything.
- Fixed bug where new power nodes didn't update properly
- Fixed offset for some job placements (again)
- Fixed bug that would consume mech suit when a survivor starved to death in one.
