Mortal Rite Version 0.4.2 - Playtest

Crashes:
- Fixed an Ai crash caused by invalid Ai target when Ai shouldn't have been evaluating targets
- Crash caused by traveling to next level with abilities should no longer happen.
Gameplay Fixes:
- Heavy Fighter is now always awake
- Heavy Archer (on the bridge) should now more reliably spawn
- Constructor music should now start, change and finish properly instead of restarting over and over.
- Interactables should trigger more reliably, which will reduce the number of ability altars that fail to grant abilities.
- Additional items no longer duplicates items and instead updates quantity of current item.
- Beginning Arena made more robust for multiplayer
- Constructor bone health now scales with Constructor health when necessary
UI Improvements:
- Minor UI improvements and Icon Updates
- Message Dagger dialog now shows that you should press [ENTER] on KB&M to close the dialog
Playtest Map:
- Visual updates: First Section
Changed files in this update