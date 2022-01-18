 Skip to content

Mortal Rite Playtest update for 18 January 2022

Mortal Rite Version 0.4.2 - Playtest

Mortal Rite Version 0.4.2 - Playtest · Build 8043809

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Crashes:

  • Fixed an Ai crash caused by invalid Ai target when Ai shouldn't have been evaluating targets
  • Crash caused by traveling to next level with abilities should no longer happen.

Gameplay Fixes:

  • Heavy Fighter is now always awake
  • Heavy Archer (on the bridge) should now more reliably spawn
  • Constructor music should now start, change and finish properly instead of restarting over and over.
  • Interactables should trigger more reliably, which will reduce the number of ability altars that fail to grant abilities.
  • Additional items no longer duplicates items and instead updates quantity of current item.
  • Beginning Arena made more robust for multiplayer
  • Constructor bone health now scales with Constructor health when necessary

UI Improvements:

  • Minor UI improvements and Icon Updates
  • Message Dagger dialog now shows that you should press [ENTER] on KB&M to close the dialog

Playtest Map:

  • Visual updates: First Section

