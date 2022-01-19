 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Blackwell Legacy update for 19 January 2022

Blackwell Legacy v1.8 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8043728 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Updated LINUX AND MAC PORT.

-Upgraded to 3.5.1.13 Version of AGS

-Fixed a crash bug regarding the notebook.

-Fixed an achievement issue.

-Added + and - as ways to control the Master Volume [we'd have to break savegames to add 2 simple controls]

Changed files in this update

Blackwell Legacy Content Depot 80331
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 80332
  • Loading history…
Mac Depot 80333
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.