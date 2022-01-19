Blackwell Legacy v1.8 Patch Notes

-Updated LINUX AND MAC PORT.
-Upgraded to 3.5.1.13 Version of AGS
-Fixed a crash bug regarding the notebook.
-Fixed an achievement issue.
-Added + and - as ways to control the Master Volume [we'd have to break savegames to add 2 simple controls]
